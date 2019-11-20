Amazon Canada has revealed a sneak peak of its upcoming Black Friday deals, which will run from November 22nd to 29th.
The massive online retailer has revealed a number of deals but says that there will be more to come during the week.
The following deals will be available on various dates and times during the week while supplies last:
- Echo Dot for $29.99 ($40 off)
- Echo Dot with Clock for $44.99 ($35 off)
- Echo Show 5 for $64.99 ($35 off)
- Echo Show 5 and Echo Dot for $69.99
- Echo Show 5 two-pack for $129.98 ($70 off)
- Echo Flex for $24.99 ($10 off)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Echo Show 5 for $314
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 and an Echo Show 5 for $194
- Ring Stick Up Cam Battery and Echo Dot for $129.99
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $179 ($70 off)
- Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet for $199.99 ($70 off)
- Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet for $119.99 ($50 off)
- Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet for $89.99 ($40 off)
- Fire HD 10 for $149.99 ($50 off)
- Fire HD 8 Tablet for $69.99 ($30 off)
- Fire 7 Tablet for $49.99 ($20 off)
- Kindle Oasis for $254.99 ($75 off)
- Kindle Paperwhite for $109.99 ($30 off)
- Fire TV Stick for $24.99 ($25 off)
- Fire TV Stick 4K for $34.99 ($35 off)
- Fire TV Cube for $89.99 ($60 off)
- Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR Fire TV Edition for $399.99 ($200 off)
- Toshiba 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR Fire TV Edition for $349.99 ($200 off)
- Toshiba 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV Fire TV Edition for $219.99 ($80 off)
Amazon Canada has also hinted towards the following sales:
- Savings on select Samsung 4K UHD TVs
- Save up to 35% on select Philips Hue products
- Save up to 30% on select Bose Headphones
- Save up to 30% on select Eufy Robotic Vacuums
- Savings on select Arlo Camera Kits and Accessories
- Savings on select Logitech products
Source: Amazon Canada
