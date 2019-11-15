PREVIOUS|
Google News goes ‘Beyond the headlines’ with new feature

Google News is looking to find out more information about the 'why and how' of the news

Nov 15, 2019

11:30 AM EST

Google News is a great resource that tailors your news experience to you based on what it thinks you’ll like and what’s important to you.

The Seach giant’s forté is to surface stories that do an excellent job of explaining the “who, what and when.” With this new update, called ‘Beyond the headlines,’ it’s trying to bring up more context around the “why and how.”

So far, this update is just rolling out to users who have their language set to U.S. English, but the company’s blog post says it will roll out to more languages in 2020. MobileSyrup has reached out to Google Canada for any Canadian information.

If you have your Google News website language set to U.S. English, you can see the service in the right-hand sidebar, below the ‘Fact Check’ section.

Source: Google

