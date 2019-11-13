Netflix partners with Nickelodeon to produce shows based on existing IP

In an odd turn of events, Nickelodeon has signed a multi-year deal to produce new content for Netflix. The deal likely has something to do with Disney+’s recent launch.
According to Thenextweb, the companies will work together to produce content based on already existing shows, which isn’t a shock, as earlier in 2019, Netflix produced a film based on the 1992 series Rocko’s Modern Life. The streaming service did the same thing with Invader Zim and is also working on a live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series.
Disney+ has already garnered more than 10 million subscribers. While neither Netflix nor Nickelodeon mentioned the Micky Mouse company, they’re likely feeling the heat, especially considering how vast the Disney+ library is with hit animated series like Disney’s Recess, Phineas and Ferb and Gravity Falls.
Nickelodeon, a TV network that caters to kids, will need some help if it wants to compete with the likes of Disney+. Netflix seems like a good choice for the network, but Nickelodeon’s parent company, Viacom, is in the process of merging with CBS, which has its own streaming service called CBS All Access.
It’s still unclear when Netflix will start producing more Nickelodeon shows, but hopefully, this means we’ll soon get a new series that focuses on Sandra ‘Sandy’ Cheeks on Netflix.
Source: Thenextweb
Comments