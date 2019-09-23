News
Nubia Z20 dual-screen phone available in Canada, October 14

Sep 23, 2019

6:00 AM EDT

ZTE’s Nubia brand will release the Nubia Z20 globally on October 14th

The Nubia Z20 offers a 6.42-inch FHD+ display with no notches, cutouts or motorized cameras. Instead, it features a 5.1-inch display on the back.

The phone also has a triple camera setup with a primary 48-megapixel with OIS shooter, an ultra-wide-angle 16-megapixel camera with a 122.2-degree field of view, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

The Z20 also supports 8K ultra-high definition and boasts HDR10 10bit video recording. Additionally, it has a 2.5cm macro capabilities and upgraded Super Night Mode.

The double screens allow users to quickly switch between apps, messages and more. The phone has an always-on display with the rear screen and rear on-screen triggers that lets users to custom map for gaming.

The phone has a Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage. Additionally, it now has a 4,000mAh battery with up to 27 wired fast charging.

The dual-screen Nubia Z20 will come in Twilight Blue and Diamond Black. Those interested can grab the device from nubia.com with Canadian pricing getting announced on October 14th.

There’s also an “Unbox the Future” campaign that gives participants the chance to win the phone, as well as gift cards from Amazon and Google Play.

