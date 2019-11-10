PREVIOUS|
Samsung Galaxy S11 leak reveals larger screen sizes, curved-edge display design

The leak suggests Samsung will launch the 2020 flagship line in mid-to-late February

Nov 10, 2019

1:52 PM EST

Prolific leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks) has revealed that the Galaxy S11 line-up will have three screen sizes and curved-edge displays.

The smallest screen size will likely either be 6.2 or 6.4-inches, while the larger sizes will measure 6.7 and 6.9-inches. These sizes are a considerable increase from the S10 lineup, which featured 5.8-inch, 6.1-inch and 6.4-inch screens.

Blass has also revealed that the smaller two sizes will come in 5G and LTE variants, while the 6.9-inch one will only come with a 5G variant.

Additionally, the leak suggests that all of the variants will have curved-edge displays unlike the previous flat panel style on the S10e.

Concept designer, Ben Geskin, has created renders of the S11 lineup and compared the specs with the S10 lineup.

The leak indicates that Samsung will launch the 2020 flagship line in mid-to-late February.

Image credit: @BenGeskin

Source: @evleaks

