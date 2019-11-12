Disney says it will allow Disney+ password sharing for now

Disney will allow Disney+ subscribers to share their accounts with other users — for the time being.
Speaking to The Verge, Michael Paull, president of Disney Streaming Services, said Disney will monitor password sharing activity and crack down in certain cases.
“Password sharing is definitely something we think about,” said Paull. On the other hand, Paull stressed that Disney+ offers a lot of value, especially for it’s relatively low $8.99 CAD/month cost. With Disney+, subscribers can receive access to all kinds of new, old and original content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and more.
“We believe that consumers will see that value, and they’re going to act accordingly,” Paull said. “They’re going to use those accounts for their family, for their household. That being said, we do recognize password sharing exists and will continue to exist.”
Therefore, Paull said Disney will allow password sharing in moderation. “We have created some technology that’s in the backend that we will use to understand behaviour,” he said. “And when we see behaviour that doesn’t make sense, we have mechanisms that we’ve put in place that will deal with it.”
It seems that he’s referring to a situation where someone shares their password with many people at once. That said, he didn’t elaborate, so it’s unclear exactly how many people will be able to share the same account. Likewise, it remains to be seen what, exactly, these “mechanisms” are and how they’ll “deal” with each situation.
Disney+ is now available in Canada, although the service is experiencing some technical difficulties.
