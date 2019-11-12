About this time last year Samsung revamped its mid-range smartphones with new features like in-display fingerprint scanners, notches and four rear-facing cameras.
Now, CAD-based renderings of a new Samsung smartphone with an interesting design have appeared online. The renderings were posted by OnLeaks together with Pricebaba.
Here comes your first look at the #Samsung #GalaxyA51! 360° video + official looking 5K renders + dimensions, on behalf of my Friends over at @Pricebaba -> https://t.co/mvayygNYd4 pic.twitter.com/2ianDjMH7y
— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) November 12, 2019
This handset is the successor to the Galaxy A50, called the Galaxy A51.
The purported device sports a 6.5-inch display, a small chin and a centered hole punch cutout similar to the Galaxy Note 10 series.
The A51 sports a 3.5mm headphone jack, a loudspeaker, USB-C port and an in-display fingerprint scanner.
Additional rumours suggest that it features 6GB of RAM, 128GB of expandable storage, an Exynos 9611 chipset and a 4,000mAh battery.
There’s also a quad rear-facing L-shaped camera setup. The leak also suggests it uses a 48-megapixel primary camera, a depth sensor, a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and, lastly, a 12-megapixel telephoto shooter.
It’s likely the smartphone will launch in 2020 and come in silver, black and blue.
Comments