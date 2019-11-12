PREVIOUS|
The Samsung Galaxy A51 to feature an L-shaped quad camera setup

Nov 12, 2019

2:15 PM EST

About this time last year Samsung revamped its mid-range smartphones with new features like in-display fingerprint scanners, notches and four rear-facing cameras.

Now, CAD-based renderings of a new Samsung smartphone with an interesting design have appeared online. The renderings were posted by OnLeaks together with Pricebaba.

This handset is the successor to the Galaxy A50, called the Galaxy A51.

The purported device sports a 6.5-inch display, a small chin and a centered hole punch cutout similar to the Galaxy Note 10 series.

The A51 sports a 3.5mm headphone jack, a loudspeaker, USB-C port and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Additional rumours suggest that it features 6GB of RAM, 128GB of expandable storage, an Exynos 9611 chipset and a 4,000mAh battery.

There’s also a quad rear-facing L-shaped camera setup. The leak also suggests it uses a 48-megapixel primary camera, a depth sensor, a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and, lastly, a 12-megapixel telephoto shooter.

It’s likely the smartphone will launch in 2020 and come in silver, black and blue.

Source: @OnLeaks, Pricebaba

