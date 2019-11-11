PREVIOUS|
OnePlus to add new features to Zen Mode, looking for beta testers

OnePlus seems to be building more features into Zen Mode

Nov 11, 2019

12:31 PM EST

OnePlus has added its ZenMode feature to the Play Store so users can enter the app’s beta.

For those who don’t know, Zen Mode is a first-party OnePlus feature that disables your phone for a set period of time, so it doesn’t distract you.

When Zen Mode first launched, it only lets users set it for 20-minute increments. Alongside Android 10, the phone manufacturer added a few more time limits up to an hour.

The company shared a forum post, but it’s vague. All it mentions is that it’s looking for testers.

If you’re a OnePlus owner who likes Zen Mode, you can sign up here and the company will email you a copy of the app. Alternatively, some users can find the app on the Play Store and sign up for the beta that way.

Source: OnePlus

