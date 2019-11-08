PREVIOUS|
News

Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant is $50 at Best Buy Canada

Think of this device like the Nest Mini of smart displays

Nov 8, 2019

3:50 PM EST

0 comments

The well regarded Lenovo Smart Clock is currently on sale at Best Buy Canada for the low price of $50 CAD.

This device isn’t a first-party Google Home/Nest device, but it might as well be. It uses a similar fabric mesh as Google’s own smart home products and just has a similar friendly design.

The display has a 4-inch touch screen so users can see what music is playing, the time and more. It also has a functionality where it snoozes your alarm clock when you tap it on the top. This is a feature I use all the time on my Echo Show 5 since it’s on my bedside table.

One feature that is only on the Lenovo display is a USB port so you can plug your phone’s charger into the device.

Right now, with the $50 price tag, it’s actually cheaper than the Nest Mini’s regular price. Having said that, Best Buy Canada also has the older Google Home Mini on sale for $50. 

Source: Best Buy Canada

Related Articles

News

Oct 23, 2019

12:49 PM EST

Koodo offers double-data promotion, get up to 8GB for $65 per month

News

Nov 6, 2019

8:06 PM EST

Get two Echo Show 5 smart displays for $140, plus bundle deals on Echos

News

May 13, 2019

3:33 PM EST

Lenovo’s Smart Clock inching closer to release

News

Oct 25, 2019

1:20 PM EST

The Source’s weekend sale has deals on speakers, headphones and more

Comments