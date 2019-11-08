Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant is $50 at Best Buy Canada

The well regarded Lenovo Smart Clock is currently on sale at Best Buy Canada for the low price of $50 CAD.
This device isn’t a first-party Google Home/Nest device, but it might as well be. It uses a similar fabric mesh as Google’s own smart home products and just has a similar friendly design.
The display has a 4-inch touch screen so users can see what music is playing, the time and more. It also has a functionality where it snoozes your alarm clock when you tap it on the top. This is a feature I use all the time on my Echo Show 5 since it’s on my bedside table.
One feature that is only on the Lenovo display is a USB port so you can plug your phone’s charger into the device.
Right now, with the $50 price tag, it’s actually cheaper than the Nest Mini’s regular price. Having said that, Best Buy Canada also has the older Google Home Mini on sale for $50.
Source: Best Buy Canada
Comments