Rogers brings Roam Like Home, Fido Roam to Cuba and nine more countries

Rogers has added 10 more international destinations to its Roam Like Home and Fido Roam services.
The new locations are Cuba, Uganda, Swaziland, Yemen, Mauritius, Rwanda, Benin, Botswana, People’s Republic of Congo and Western Sahara.
The service charges customers $12 per day for 24 hours when travelling internationally so they can use data, minutes and text messages from their Rogers wireless plan.
In September, the carrier added 41 locations to the service, including Algeria, Cameroon, and Mali.
Rogers first announced Roam Like Home in 2014.
