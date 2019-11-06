Apple’s iPad continues to show growth despite declining tablet market

Apple’s iPad continues to be a strong contender in the tablet market, according to data released by Strategy Analytics.
The report details market share across all global manufacturers. Strategy Analytics estimates that Apple’s market share grew four percent in Q3 2019 compared to the same period last year. The report says that works out to about 10.1 million shipments, compared to 9.7 million in 2018.
Along with Apple, Amazon and Lenovo both showed increased sales, despite the overall tablet market shrinking four percent.
Amazon posted some staggering growth numbers, jumping from 2.2 million shipments in 2018 to 5.3 million in 2019 — a 141 percent increase year-over-year. Lenovo saw about eight percent growth.
Samsung and Huawei were also in the top five of the tablet market, but their shares decreased by five and 18 percent, respectively.
As for Apple, its new, cheaper iPad option — which has a 10.2-inch display and is compatible with the company’s Smart Keyboard — likely helped with growth. However, Apple’s shipments rose by four percent while revenue rose by eight percent, according to its quarterly financial earnings. This probably indicates Apple is seeing higher shipments of its more expensive iPad Pro models.
Considering the company didn’t update the nearly year-old iPad Pro in 2019, the growth is impressive.
Apple is expected to refresh the iPad Pro in early 2020 with a new rear camera module.
Source: Strategy Analytics Via: 9to5Mac
