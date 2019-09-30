Rogers has added 41 international destinations to its Roam Like Home service.
“Adding more destinations to our list will provide you guys with a more consistent experience as you won’t have to worry about pay-per-use charges while travelling,” Rogers said in a post on its Community Forums page.
Here is the full list of all of the new destinations:
Algeria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bosnia, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Congo, Democratic Republic, Egypt, Faroe Islands, Fiji, French Polynesia, Georgia, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Iraq, Isle Of Man, Ivory Coast, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Liberia, Mali, Mayotte, Mongolia, Morocco, Myanmar (Burma), Niger, Nigeria, Oman, Papua New Guinea, Qatar, Reunion, Senegal, Tajikistan, Tonga, Tunisia, Vanuatu, and Western Samoa.
Roam Like Home was the first daily roaming program to launch at a national carrier in Canada, arriving in 2014 under former Rogers CEO Guy Laurence. Telus and Bell launched its equivalent of the service in 2015.
The service will charge customers $12 per day for 24 hours when travelling internationally so they can data, minutes and text messages from their Rogers wireless plan.
Source: Rogers
