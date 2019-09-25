Apple’s 7th-generation 10.2-inch iPad now shipping in Canada

While the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and the Apple Watch Series 5 stole the show at Apple’s big fall keynote this year, the tech giant also quietly announced a new 7th-generation 10.2-inch iPad.
Now, the entry-level tablet is shipping in Canada a few days ahead of its original date of September 30th. The new tablet is available both in-store and on Apple’s website.
The new 10.2-inch iPad features a Retina display instead of its predecessor’s 9.7-inch screen, along with support for the first-generation Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard. This means the tablet also features Apple’s magnetic keyboard accessory connector, a feature previously only found in its iPad Pro tablets.
The new 7th-generation iPad includes Apple’s A10 Fusion processor, an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 1.2-megapixel front camera.
Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad starts at $429 CAD for the 32GB Wi-Fi version and $549 for the 128GB Wi-Fi iteration. The Wi-Fi and Cellular iteration of the iPad starts at $599.
Apple recently released iPadOS, a new version of iOS explicitly designed for the tech giant’s tablet. The update adds new features to the operating system, including a ‘Dark Theme,’ revamped multitasking, second-screen ‘Sidecar’ compatibility and most importantly, the ability to import files directly into apps.
