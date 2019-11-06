Android 10 adds Nintendo Switch Pro Controller support

Android 10 quietly added support for the Nintendo Switch’s Pro Controller, as discovered by XDA Developers.
Because the Pro Controller is a Bluetooth device, it could technically be paired to Android devices prior to Android 10, although functionality would be spotty. With the latest update, the Pro Controller’s buttons are properly mapped, allowing for full, unfettered use.
You can connect your Pro Controller to an Android phone by holding the pair button on the back of the controller and then going into the Bluetooth settings on your device.
Of course, Pro Controller use on Android is still limited to whatever games support wireless controllers. Some of these supported titles include Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Minecraft and Modern Combat 5: eSports FPS.
Via: Android Police
