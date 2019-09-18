News
PREVIOUS

Google begins testing Maps Incognito mode among some users

Sep 18, 2019

5:18 PM EDT

0 comments

Google is now testing its Maps Incognito mode among members of its Maps Preview group.

With the feature, users can hide their search queries and real-time tracked location from being recorded onto their Google accounts.

When the feature is enabled, the status bar on the top of the screen will turn black and display the message ‘Incognito mode is on.’

Incognito Mode is currently only available to those who have updated to Preview Maps version 10.26. The feature can be accessed by tapping your profile picture in the app and then selecting ‘Turn on Incognito mode.’

It’s unclear when the feature will roll out to all users.

Via: Android Police

Related Articles

News

Sep 3, 2019

2:58 PM EDT

Google Maps now has a Street View layer on Android

News

Aug 28, 2019

4:26 PM EDT

Google Maps app route planning to include ride-hailing, biking suggestions

News

Jul 19, 2019

11:01 AM EDT

Chrome 76 to fix Incognito loophole used to detect people browsing privately

News

Feb 19, 2019

11:09 AM EDT

Google to fix Chrome loophole allowing sites to detect Incognito browsers

Comments