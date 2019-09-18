Google begins testing Maps Incognito mode among some users

Google is now testing its Maps Incognito mode among members of its Maps Preview group.
With the feature, users can hide their search queries and real-time tracked location from being recorded onto their Google accounts.
When the feature is enabled, the status bar on the top of the screen will turn black and display the message ‘Incognito mode is on.’
Incognito Mode is currently only available to those who have updated to Preview Maps version 10.26. The feature can be accessed by tapping your profile picture in the app and then selecting ‘Turn on Incognito mode.’
It’s unclear when the feature will roll out to all users.
Via: Android Police
