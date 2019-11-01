Facebook, Instagram cracking down on sexual use of emoji

Facebook has updated its Community Standards, which now state that users will be banned from using certain emoji on its platforms, including Instagram.
That would potentially include the use of the eggplant and the peach emoji, which both have sexual connotations attached to them, Android Authority reported.
They aren’t targeted by name, but Facebook states it as “[commonly used] sexual emoji.”
Users can be flagged or removed if their content falls under the vague criteria that Facebook indicates in its new rules. Instagram indicated to the New York Post that the content “will only be removed from Facebook and Instagram if it contains a sexual emoji alongside an implicit or indirect ask for nude imagery, sex or sexual partners, or sex chat conversations.”
Facebook indicated that this new measure will target any sort of nudity or sexual conversation.
Source: Facebook, New York Post, Android Authority
