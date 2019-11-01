Apple promotes several senior directors to VP roles within company

Several people have been promoted to the vice-president level at Apple, which is considered as a “key title reserved for the most influential players.”
According to a Bloomberg report, Paul Meade, the former hardware development lead for Apple’s augmented reality headset, has been promoted to vice-president of hardware engineering, while Jon Andrews, who works closely with Craig Federighi on software architecture, has been promoted to vice-president of software engineering.
Gary Geaves, who worked on HomePod as well as AirPods audio technology, is now the vice-president of acoustics, and Kaiann Drance, who was in charge of iPhone marketing, is now vice-president of marketing. Drance most recently appeared on stage during the iPhone 11 launch keynote.
According to 9to5Mac, these individuals have been promoted from the senior director level.
Interestingly, Apple has also brought back Bob Borchers, who from June 2005 to June 2009, was the senior director for iPhone. He is now also a vice-president of marketing. During his time at Apple, he played a significant role in promoting and marketing the early handsets. When he left the tech giant, he went on to work for Dolby and Google.
According to the Bloomberg, Borchers will be focusing on iOS, iCloud, and privacy-related marketing. He will work alongside Drance, and the two of them will report to Greg Joswiak.
Comments