Nvidia announces new Shield TV and Shield TV Pro streaming devices

Following various leaks over the last few weeks, Nvidia has finally officially announced its new Shield TV and Shield TV Pro.
The company says that both devices feature its new Tegra X1+ processor, which delivers 25 percent more performance than its predecessor, along with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos surround sound support.
The Shield TV streaming stick features a slim design MobileSyrup staff writer Bradley Bennet refers to at least once a day as “tubular.”
On the other hand, Nvidia’s Shield TV Pro adopts the familiar set-top box-like design of its predecessors, 16GB of built-in storage and two USB ports. The Shield TV Pro is also capable of transcoding 1080p streams when acting as a Plex Media Server. The standard Shield TV features 8GB of internal storage.
Both devices also come with a new remote that features motion-activated backlit buttons, a built-in lost remote locator, gigabit ethernet, dual-band Wi-Fi and a mic for voice search.
As far as Canadian availability, Nvidia says the Shield TV and TV Pro will be sold at Best Buy, Amazon and Newegg Canada. None of these retailers currently have the streaming devices in stock in their stores. Canada Computers currently has both the Shield TV and Shield TV Pro available for pre-order.
According to Newegg Canada’s product listing, the Shield TV is set to sell for $199 CAD, while the Shield TV Pro costs $259. We’ve reached out to Nvidia for confirmation regarding Canadian pricing of both streaming devices.
It’s worth noting Nvidia Shield streaming devices have been notoriously difficult to purchase in Canada. They’re not available at many retailers and when they are, they typically sell out rather rapidly.
