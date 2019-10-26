‘For All Mankind’ to begin shooting second season in coming weeks

Apple TV+ launches next week, and nearly everyone seems excited for one show, For All Mankind. The show will reportedly begin shooting for its second season “soon,” which means viewers won’t have to wait long to find out what happens next.
For All Mankind star Joel Kinnaman said shooting would begin in as soon as two weeks on ‘The Big Ticket’ podcast with Variety and iHeart.
“I’m amazed at what they created. They’ve done an incredible job with it and it’s just been such a pleasure shooting. I don’t think I’ve been this excited to show something that I’ve done to people,” Kinnaman said.
For those interested in the show, it’s excellent news. Apple has already renewed several Apple TV+ shows, but knowing that For All Mankind will start filming soon means the second season will likely be ready sooner rather than later.
During the interview, Kinnaman also spoke about how the show came to be, noting that Mad Men was an inspiration for showrunner Ronald D. Moore.
Kinnaman spoke about his upcoming role in the Suicide Squad sequel, and about the franchise’s new director and screenwriter James Gunn as well.
To hear everything Kinnaman has to say, check out Variety or ‘The Big Ticket’ podcast.
Apple TV+ will launch in Canada on November 1st and cost $5.99 per month.
Source: Variety / The Big Ticket Via: iMore
Comments