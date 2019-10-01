Here what’s hitting Xbox Game Pass in early October 2019

Microsoft has revealed the titles that are coming to its Xbox Game Pass service in early October.
It’s important to note that this list only includes Xbox Game Pass for Console, which is available to Xbox One owners. PC users will have to stay tuned to the Xbox Game Pass for PC Twitter account for an announcement on which titles they can expect this month.
Here are the new Xbox Game Pass for Console titles:
- Dishonored 2 (October 3rd)
- World War Z (October 10th)
- Yooka Laylee (October 10th)
- Fallout: New Vegas (October 17th) — an Xbox 360 title playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility
- Felix the Reaper (October 17th, the game’s launch day)
- Panzer Dragoon Orta (October 17th) — an original Xbox title playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility
This is only the first wave of new games for the month; more will be revealed in the coming weeks.
Currently, Microsoft is offering two months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $2 CAD. Otherwise, Game Pass for Xbox One regularly costs $11.99/month, while Xbox Game Pass for PC (currently in beta) is priced at $5.99/month.
A Game Pass Ultimate subscription, which includes Game Pass for Xbox One and PC and an Xbox Live Gold membership, will set you back $16.99/month.
September’s Game Pass for Console games can be found here.
Image credit: Bethesda
Source: Xbox
