Resources
PREVIOUS|

Here what’s hitting Xbox Game Pass in early October 2019

Oct 1, 2019

1:55 PM EDT

0 comments

Dishonored 2

Microsoft has revealed the titles that are coming to its Xbox Game Pass service in early October.

It’s important to note that this list only includes Xbox Game Pass for Console, which is available to Xbox One owners. PC users will have to stay tuned to the Xbox Game Pass for PC Twitter account for an announcement on which titles they can expect this month.

Here are the new Xbox Game Pass for Console titles:

This is only the first wave of new games for the month; more will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Currently, Microsoft is offering two months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $2 CAD. Otherwise, Game Pass for Xbox One regularly costs $11.99/month, while Xbox Game Pass for PC (currently in beta) is priced at $5.99/month.

A Game Pass Ultimate subscription, which includes Game Pass for Xbox One and PC and an Xbox Live Gold membership, will set you back $16.99/month.

September’s Game Pass for Console games can be found here.

Image credit: Bethesda

Source: Xbox

Related Articles

News

Oct 1, 2019

11:54 AM EDT

Sony cuts PlayStation Now cost in Canada, adds new games to service

News

Sep 26, 2019

2:45 PM EDT

Microsoft brings Google Assistant support to Xbox One

Resources

Sep 4, 2019

1:10 PM EDT

Here’s September’s first wave of Xbox Game Pass titles

Resources

Sep 26, 2019

1:54 PM EDT

Here are the free games hitting Xbox Games with Gold in October 2019

Comments