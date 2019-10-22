Google testing drawing tool, account switcher in Photos

Google Photos might be getting a drawing tool and account switcher in the future.
As discovered by app researcher Jane Manchun Wong, the Mountain View, California-based tech giant is testing both features in the Photos app.
Google Photos is testing account switcher in the search bar pic.twitter.com/H8dzTO0LEH
— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) October 21, 2019
Google Photos is working to let you draw and caption on photos pic.twitter.com/RVP6h9jGxE
— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) October 21, 2019
The account switcher supports the swipe-to-switch feature found in other Google apps like Gmail, according to Wong. Meanwhile, the drawing option appears to let users freely doodle and write captions on photos.
Wong didn’t reveal anything else about the features. It’s also unclear how widely Google is running these tests. Given that these are just tests, however, it’s possible that they may never even see the light of day.
Source: Jane Manchun Wong
