M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Servant’ hits Apple TV+ in late November

Apple has revealed that The Sixth Sense director M. Night Shyamalan’s thriller series Servant will debut on Apple TV+ on November 28th.
The premiere date was revealed at a New York Comic-Con panel alongside a full trailer that has yet to be posted online. Instead, Apple has posted a vague new teaser for the series on YouTube:
Little else is known about the series, besides this brief synopsis from the Apple TV+ website:
“Servant follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.”
At New York Comic-Con, Shyamalan said he envisions Servant running for 60 episodes. However, Apple has not yet publicly commented on the duration of any of its Apple TV+ series. As it stands, it’s also unclear how many episodes will make up Servant‘s first season.
Servant stars Toby Kebbell (Black Mirror), Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under), Nell Tiger Free (Game of Thrones) and Rupert Grint (the Harry Potter franchise).
Apple TV+ launches in Canada on November 1st at a cost of $5.99 CAD/month.
Via: CNET
