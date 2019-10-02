News
PREVIOUS|

Lyft offering 25 percent off rides to and from Ottawa Senators NHL games

Oct 2, 2019

8:08 PM EDT

0 comments

Lyft has become the official ridesharing partner of the Ottawa Senators and is offering a promotion because of it.

Through the partnership, Lyft is offering 25 percent of rides to and from Senators games using the promo code ‘SENSOCT19.’

In the fine print, Lyft says users can claim 25 percent off on two rides, with a maximum discount of $10 applied to each. The offer is valid between October 5th and 15th.

For convenience, Lyft also has an exclusive pickup/drop-off zone right in front of Ottawa’s Canadian Tire Centre.

The Lyft app can be downloaded on Android and iOS.

For those who can’t watch the NHL games in person, check out this guide for details on how to stream them.

Via: iPhone in Canada

Related Articles

Business

Sep 7, 2019

3:10 PM EDT

Taxi companies ask B.C. court to toss out rules governing Uber, Lyft operations

News

Feb 27, 2019

8:06 PM EDT

Apple promotes Ottawa Senators, Edmonton Oilers photos in ‘Shot on iPhone’ campaign

Resources

Oct 1, 2019

4:27 PM EDT

Here’s how to stream the NHL 2019-2020 season in Canada

News

Sep 25, 2019

9:09 AM EDT

Lyft adds new modes of transportation options for users

Comments