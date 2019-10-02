Lyft offering 25 percent off rides to and from Ottawa Senators NHL games

Lyft has become the official ridesharing partner of the Ottawa Senators and is offering a promotion because of it.
Through the partnership, Lyft is offering 25 percent of rides to and from Senators games using the promo code ‘SENSOCT19.’
In the fine print, Lyft says users can claim 25 percent off on two rides, with a maximum discount of $10 applied to each. The offer is valid between October 5th and 15th.
For convenience, Lyft also has an exclusive pickup/drop-off zone right in front of Ottawa’s Canadian Tire Centre.
The Lyft app can be downloaded on Android and iOS.
For those who can’t watch the NHL games in person, check out this guide for details on how to stream them.
Via: iPhone in Canada
