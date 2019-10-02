Apple has applied for a Daily Cash trademark with the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO). Apple filed the trademark on September 3rd.
Daily Cash is a feature users get with Apple Card. Every purchase you make with an Apple Card gets you a percentage back in Daily Cash. Daily Cash can be spent everywhere you’re able to use Apple Pay, and can even be used to pay off your balance on your Apple Card.
There is no limit regarding how much money you can get back per day.
What’s interesting about this is that the Apple Card is not yet available in Canada, but the tech giant is filing to trademark Daily Cash. This could mean that the card might be on its way, or that Apple is just protecting its intellectual property.
Apple filed the trademark for Apple Card in Canada back in July, and this seems to be one more step towards bringing the credit card here.
The Cupertino, California-based company revealed Apple Card in March of 2019, and it launched in the U.S. this past summer.
However, even though Apple is filing the Daily Cash trademark, it’s possible the Apple Card may still never come to Canada. Considering Apple Pay Cash was filed in Canada back in 2017 and that feature is still not available.
