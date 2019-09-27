Apple TV+ to air movies in theatres first so they’re eligible for awards

Apple is planning to release Apple TV+ movies in theatres first before they’re offered on its upcoming online streaming service.
According to a Wall Street Journal report, the move aims to hit back at Hollywood directors and producers who want movies to premier traditionally. In comparison, Netflix releases movies in select theatres as well as online at the same time.
Movies airing in theatres first ensure the films are eligible for awards. Steven Spielberg has reportedly campaigned for streaming services like Netflix to be disqualified from the Academy Awards.
Apple is also hiring Hollywood campaign strategists to ensure it secures Oscar and Emmy awards.
The Cupertino, California-based tech giant’s first documentary film called The Elephant Queen will air on Apple TV+ when the service launches on November 1st. The movie will also release in theatres so it can qualify for award season the next year, according to the report.
Apple’s first major film, On the Rocks, stars Rashida Jones. According to the report, the movie could also premiere at the Cannes Film Festival after its theatrical debut. On the Rocks will then later make its way to the streaming service.
The report also noted that Apple isn’t aiming to make money from box office ticket sales, with theatrical releases only happening to films qualify for awards.
Source: The Wall Street Journal Via: 9to5Mac
Comments