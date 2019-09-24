Apple’s new iPadOS is available to download now

The most significant software update to come to the iPad in years is finally here.
iPadOS is an offshoot of iOS, but with extra care taken to make sure that the iPad has several additional productivity features.
You can download the update by going into the Settings app, tapping on ‘General’ and then selecting ‘Software Update.’
The update brings tons of great features from iOS 13 like ‘Dark theme,’ a new Photos app and more.
On top of that, iPadOS users can run two versions of the same app at once, keep widgets on their home screen and more.
You can find out more about iPadOS by reading our full breakdown.
Overall, iPadOS is likely a significant update for anyone who uses their iPad as a productivity machine.
The update is available on the following devices:
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro
- 11-inch iPad Pro
- 10.5-inch iPad Pro
- 9.7-inch iPad Pro
- iPad (7th generation)
- iPad (6th generation)
- iPad (5th generation)
- iPad mini (5th generation)
- iPad mini 4
- iPad Air (3rd generation)
- iPad Air 2
You can check out Apple’s iPadOS website for another breakdown of the new features.
Comments