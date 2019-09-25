Mario Kart Tour is now available on iOS and Android in Canada

Mario Kart Tour, Nintendo’s next mobile effort, is finally available on iOS and Android. The game launched at 1am PT/4am ET in Canada and the United States.
Details regarding how the game will play have slowly emerged since its closed beta finished and listings on the Play Store and App Store have appeared. Mario Kart Tour features a wide variety of racetracks inspired by real-life locations, which are set to rotate every two weeks and feature in-game events.
Karts will automatically accelerate and turn when you drag your finger on the left or right side of the screen. Specific items are automatically used, while others require a quick tap on the screen to activate.
As expected, the game will also include microtransactions and requires a free Nintendo Account. It’s believed that microtransactions will be attached to unlocking new drivers, karts and parts, given that the game is free-to-play.
#MarioKartTour is scheduled to launch around 1am PT/ 8am UTC on 9/25. You may be able to download the app from the App Store or Google Play Store before then, but the game won’t be playable until the launch time. Thank you for your patience and happy racing! pic.twitter.com/DnF9ijWfvo
— Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) September 21, 2019
There will also likely be a system that limits the number of races players can do in a single day through in-game currency.
It’s unclear what Nintendo’s next mobile effort is. Back in 2017, it was reported that Nintendo was working on a mobile title with DeNA set in The Legend of Zelda series, but the company has said nothing about the title since then.
We’ll have more on Mario Kart Tour in the coming days.
This story will be updated with more information once we’re able to go hands-on with the game.
