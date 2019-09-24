iOS 13.1 update arrives with Shortcut Automations, Share ETA and more

iOS 13.1, the next version of Apple’s mobile operating system, is here.
iOS 13.1 brings several new features and fixes via an over-the-air update. It’s available on all devices eligible for iOS 13 and also brings the latest software to the 7th-gen iPod Touch for the first time.
If you’re wondering why iOS 13.1 arrived so soon after the first iOS 13 update, it’s because Apple started testing this update earlier than usual — before iOS 13 even officially launched.
iOS 13.1 includes several features that Apple removed during iOS 13’s beta testing, such as Shortcuts Automations and Share ETA. The latter feature lets users send an estimated time of arrival to a location with friends and family members.
The update also brings a small tweak to the volume indicator. Now if you’re using certain headphones, like AirPods, the indicator display a corresponding icon. Additionally, there’s a special icon for Audio Sharing, which lets you connect multiple pairs of supported Bluetooth headphones.
Speaking of Audio Sharing, iOS 13.1 enables the feature for all Beats headphones with an H1 and W1 chipset.
Finally, iOS 13.1 brings tweaks to the Homekit icons, new Reading Goals options for PDFs and a change to the Nike branding (it’s no longer Nike+).
To download the new update, navigate to the Settings app, tap ‘General,’ then ‘Software Update.’ If the update is available for your device, you’ll have the option to download it.
iOS 13 is available on the following devices:
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPhone SE
- iPod Touch (7th generation)
