Huawei Mate 30 Pro’s features palm rejection for its curved sides

Sep 20, 2019

11:48 AM EDT

Huawei’s Mate 30 Pro features a curved display that contours around the edge of the device at an 88-degree angle. However, you’d expect that such a drastic curve would result in a lot of accidental touches

But Huawei’s vice-president Li Xiaolong explains that it won’t be an issue. The Mate 30 Pro’s display is split into three areas. There is a flat display and two smaller areas on the side.

The side panel is usually ignored. To enable it, you need to be playing a game that requires shoulder buttons, then double-tap on the side to activate the volume and when using the camera.

It’s usually ignored until it’s enabled

Source: GSMArena 

