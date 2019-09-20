News
PREVIOUS|

Attend this Toronto event if you want to learn about brands in the digital age

Sep 20, 2019

11:02 AM EDT

0 comments

Simplii Financial is hosting a panel to chat all things digital with some of the country’s top tech leaders. Our very own tech and telecom reporter Shruti Shekar will be hosting the panel and we’re offering free tickets to attend.

That’s right free drinks, free food, free front row seats to a deep dive on all things digital.

It will be hosted in downtown Toronto next Wednesday on September 25th at WeWork, 1 University Avenue (3rd Floor), from 6pm ET to 8pm ET.

Those on the panel include Zabrina Hossain, Product Lead at Shopify, Jeanne Lam, General Manager at Wattpad, Erin Elofsson, Country Manager at Pinterest, John Philip Green, Founder of CareGuide and Corby Fine, Vice-President of Simplii Financial.

Tickets are limited and are first come first serve so click here to RSVP to reserve your spot.

Source: Eventbrite

Related Articles

Business

May 28, 2018

11:37 AM EDT

Simplii Financial, BMO warn customers that ‘fraudsters’ may have breached customer accounts

Features

Jul 16, 2019

7:10 AM EDT

Head of Simplii Financial says report gathered insight on trends beyond digital banking

News

Apr 11, 2019

1:00 PM EDT

Acer unveils new notebooks, Chromebooks and gaming laptops

News

Mar 25, 2019

8:02 AM EDT

Here’s how to watch Apple’s streaming video service event

Comments