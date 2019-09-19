Apple has dropped the hotly anticipated iOS 13 and you can download it now.
There are numerous improvements in iOS 13, and it’s coming to a pretty significant range of Apple devices.
The new OS includes a system-wide Dark Theme, improvements to Apple Maps and the default Photos app plus some performance updates. You can read more about what to expect in the new update by reading MobileSyrup’s WWDC coverage.
Another handy addition in iOS lets users pair two sets of wireless headphones to an iPhone so two people can listen to the same thing. Unfortunately, this only works with AirPods and Apple’s Powerbeats Pro.
Apple has also overhauled the Reminders app and updated CarPlay.
To download the update, navigate to the ‘General’ section of the Settings app and select ‘System Update.’
Here’s a list of all the iPhones that are compatible with the new update:
- iPhone XS and XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8 and 8 Plus
- iPhone 7 and 7 Plus
- iPhone 6S and 6S Plus
- iPhone SE
You can find more out about iOS 13 on Apple’s website.
Comments