News
PREVIOUS|

iOS 13 is here and you can download it now

The update brings dark mode and more!

Sep 19, 2019

12:53 PM EDT

0 comments

Apple has dropped the hotly anticipated iOS 13 and you can download it now.

There are numerous improvements in iOS 13, and it’s coming to a pretty significant range of Apple devices.

The new OS includes a system-wide Dark Theme, improvements to Apple Maps and the default Photos app plus some performance updates. You can read more about what to expect in the new update by reading MobileSyrup’s WWDC coverage. 

Another handy addition in iOS lets users pair two sets of wireless headphones to an iPhone so two people can listen to the same thing. Unfortunately, this only works with AirPods and Apple’s Powerbeats Pro.

Apple has also overhauled the Reminders app and updated CarPlay. 

To download the update, navigate to the ‘General’ section of the Settings app and select ‘System Update.’

Here’s a list of all the iPhones that are compatible with the new update:

  • iPhone XS and XS Max
  • iPhone XR
  • iPhone X
  • iPhone 8 and 8 Plus
  • iPhone 7 and 7 Plus
  • iPhone 6S and 6S Plus
  • iPhone SE

You can find more out about iOS 13 on Apple’s website.

Related Articles

News

Sep 16, 2019

11:13 AM EDT

What features are Apple holding back for iOS 13.1

News

Sep 17, 2019

10:40 AM EDT

iPad Pro leak suggests Apple’s next tablet could sport three cameras

News

Sep 16, 2019

4:00 PM EDT

Apple Arcade now available in iOS 13 beta in Canada

News

Sep 19, 2019

1:04 PM EDT

Apple’s watchOS 6 is available for Apple Watch Series 3 and 4 today

Comments