Apple’s watchOS 6 is available for Apple Watch Series 3 and 4 today

Newer Apple Watch owners can finally download watchOS 6.
The new update is available now, and it brings the App Store, a calculator, new watch faces and more to Apple’s wearable platform.
The update is currently rolling out for Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 4. The older watches will get an update later in the fall.
To update to the latest OS, your Apple Watch needs to be on a charger. Then enter the Apple Watch app and open the ‘My Watch’ section. From there go into ‘General’ then ‘Software update.’
You can find out more about watchOS 6 by reading our prior coverage or checking out Apple’s website.
