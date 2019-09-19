News
Apple’s watchOS 6 is available for Apple Watch Series 3 and 4 today

Don't worry older Series models will get the update later this fall

Sep 19, 2019

Newer Apple Watch owners can finally download watchOS 6.

The new update is available now, and it brings the App Store, a calculator, new watch faces and more to Apple’s wearable platform.

The update is currently rolling out for Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 4. The older watches will get an update later in the fall.

To update to the latest OS, your Apple Watch needs to be on a charger. Then enter the Apple Watch app and open the ‘My Watch’ section. From there go into ‘General’ then ‘Software update.’

You can find out more about watchOS 6 by reading our prior coverage or checking out Apple’s website.

