McDonald’s launches new apparel to celebrate three years of McDelivery

McDonald’s Canada is celebrating three years of offering home delivery on September 19th. To commemorate the occasion, the fast-food giant launched an exclusive line of loungewear and accessories.
Starting September 16th, Canadians can purchase McDonald’s clothing — dubbed the ‘McDelivery Night In’ line — through the Drake General Store. Items include socks, shorts, short-sleeved hoodies, earbuds and a ‘sleep sack,’ among other items.
McDonald’s says that as of June 2019, its at-home delivery service took second place in total delivery share in Canada.
Interestingly, the company also shared some stats. For one, 60 percent of its global McDelivery orders happen at night. The largest McDelivery order in Canada totalled over $700 and was placed in London, Ontario.
Additionally, Canadians have ordered almost five million Chicken McNuggets through McDelivery and in Toronto alone, people have ordered 1.6 million Junior Chicken sandwiches since 2017.
While the numbers are impressive (or concerning, depending on your perspective), McDonald’s track record with its app isn’t great. Security issues plague the platform — even MobileSyrup’s own Patrick O’Rourke, who had some $2,000 stolen through the company’s mobile app. Thankfully, to access the McDelivery service, you have to use other platforms like Uber Eats and SkipTheDishes, which should ease some security concerns.
All that said, you can view McDonald’s new clothing and accessories on the Drake General Store website. For those who prefer to shop in person, you can find a limited selection of McDelivery Night In apparel at the Drake General Store at 1151 Queen Street West.
