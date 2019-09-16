News
PREVIOUS|

Apple Arcade now available in iOS 13 beta in Canada

Sep 16, 2019

4:00 PM EDT

0 comments

Apple Arcade may not officially launch until September 19th, but that doesn’t mean iOS users can’t try out the service a little earlier.

As noted by some Twitter users, iOS 13 beta testers are now able to access Apple Arcade through a dedicated tab in the App Store.

MobileSyrup can confirm that Apple Arcade is popping up on our Canadian iPhones that are running the iOS 13 beta.

Some of the playable games include Lego Brawls, Rayman Mini, Frogger in Toy Town and Canadian-made titles like Skate City and Sneaky Sasquatch.

Altogether, Apple Arcade provides unlimited access to more than one hundred mobile games at a cost of $5.99 CAD/month. At launch, a free 30-day trial will be available.

Related Articles

Features

Sep 16, 2019

12:00 PM EDT

Canada takes Apple Arcade launch by storm with Skate City, Where Cards Fall, Spek and more

News

Aug 23, 2019

10:45 AM EDT

Apple introduces redesigned iCloud interface on the web in beta

News

Sep 13, 2019

4:26 PM EDT

iOS 13 exploit allows you to bypass lockscreen, patch on the way

News

Sep 15, 2019

6:54 AM EDT

Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Comments