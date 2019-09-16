Pokémon from Gen 5’s Unova region enter Pokémon Go today

Niantic is starting the rollout of the next generation of monsters in Pokémon Go.
Starting September 16th, trainers will start to see Pokémon from Pokémon Black Version and Pokémon White Version which debuted on the Nintendo DS in 2010. While Nintendo didn’t confirm when the Pokémon would arrive, in-game changes generally happen around 4 PM ET in Canada.
The developers aren’t adding all the Pocket Monsters at once and will only drop a few at a time. Starting today users will begin seeing:
- Snivy
- Tepig
- Oshawott
- Patrat
- Lillipup
- Purrloin
- Pidove
- Blitzl
- Drilbur
- Foongus
- Ferroseed
- Klink
- Litwick
- Golett
- Deino
- Panpour
- Pansage
- Pansear
- Durant
- Heatmor
- Lampent
Although, not all players will see every monster. Panpour is limited to the Americas and Greenland, Pansage appears in the Asia-Pacific areas, Pansear is in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. That’s not all, Heatmor is only available to players in the Western Hemisphere and Durant is in the Eastern Hemisphere.
Users will also have the opportunity to catch a Shiny Patrat and Lillipup to celebrate the Unova Pokémon’s arrival.
One change that users might be less pleased with is the addition of an item called the ‘Unova Stone.’ Much like the ‘Diamond and Pearl Stone,’ the Unova Stones drop randomly from PokéStops and you’ll need them to evolve certain monsters to their final forms.
Overall, this an exciting start to fall for Pokémon Go players, and if you see any Pokémon in-game that aren’t on our list, let us know.
Source: Niantic
