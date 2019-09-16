Upcoming Google Chromebook ‘Hatch’ spotted on Geekbench

The previously leaked Made by Google Chromebook ‘Hatch’ was spotted on Geekbench.
The device initially leaked by Chrome Unboxed last November was spotted by MySmartPrice on the popular benchmarking tool.
Hatch spots a 10th-gen Intel Comet Lake chip, according to the leak. To be specific it features an i3-10110U dual-core processor, though this is likely the most affordable model. There will likely be more expensive models, similar to the Pixelbook and Pixel Slate.
The version of Hatch that was benchmarked featured Android 9 and 8GB of RAM. The device also achieved a single-core score of 4,037 and a multi-core score of 7,028.
Other leaks suggest this will be categories as a top-tier Chromebook, will sport a fingerprint scanner, a stylus and backlit keyboard. Further, rumours indicate it will sport a 2400 x 1600 pixel resolution as well as a 3:2 aspect ratio.
Google may reveal Hatch at its Made by Google event on October 15th.
Source: MySmartPrice, Chrome Unboxed
