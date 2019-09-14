If you’re considering one of Amazon’s Fire tablets, several of them are currently on sale.
Amazon’s Fire 7, Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10 tablets are all on sale, ranging from $15 to $45 off. Below is the pricing and a link to each tablet:
- Fire 7 – 7-inch display, 16GB storage – $54.99 (regular $69.99)
- Fire HD 8 – 8-inch HD display, 16GB storage – $74.99 (regular $99.99)
- Fire HD 10 – 10.1-inch display, 32GB storage – $154.99 (regular $199.99)
It’s worth noting that each tablet offers alternate storage options which are also on sale.
All in all, Amazon’s already low-cost tablets are a bit cheaper now. If you’re invested in the retail giant’s services, or if you’re looking for a budget device, the Fire tablets aren’t a bad choice.
Amazon’s Fire tablets run Fire OS, a forked version of Android without the Google Play Store or any of Google’s services. Instead, you can shop for apps, games, music, ebooks and videos through Amazon’s various digital stores.
