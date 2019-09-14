Microsoft could launch larger, 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 in October

Microsoft’s October Surface event is only weeks away and the company is expected to announce a new Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3 and more. However, a new rumour suggests we may see a bigger Surface Laptop 3 as well.
According to information obtained by German tech website WinFuture, Microsoft is planning to offer a 15-inch Surface Laptop 3. It would come alongside a 13.5-inch model, which is the same screen size seen in the Surface Laptop 2.
While WinFuture did not obtain any technical data about the laptop, it expects Microsoft will still offer a screen with a 3:2 aspect ratio, as it does on the 13.5-inch Surface Laptop. Additionally, the larger 15-inch model will likely support the Surface Pen as well.
Further, the 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 will probably be similar to the company’s Surface Book offering, which currently has a 15-inch variant. The bigger Surface Laptop 3 will likely reside in a higher price tier and may feature a 4K display and additional graphics tech. The Surface Book includes a GPU, but it’s display only comes in at 3,000 x 2,000 pixels, which is just shy of 4K. Further, users can remove the Surface Book display, but the Surface Laptop 3 15-inch model isn’t expected to have a removable screen.
While the 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 may make a suitable addition to the line-up, it’s not clear how well it would sell. WinFuture suggests that 15-inch laptops are popular in Europe. While I can’t speak for Canadian’s preferences, I prefer 14- or 13-inch laptops as they’re easier to toss in a backpack and bring with me. That said, many people like the bigger size as you can see more on the display.
We’ll likely learn more at Microsoft’s upcoming event.
Source: WinFuture
