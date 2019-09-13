Google Pixel 4 XL vs iPhone 11 series: Which square-shaped camera is better?

Now that we’ve seen the iPhone 11 series as well learned nearly everything about the Pixel 4 XL courtesy of a neverending stream of leaks, we have a question: which square-shaped camera is better?
Apple’s iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max all feature a square-shaped camera bump. With the iPhone 11, the bump houses two shooters, whereas the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max features three shooters. Each camera has its specific function, offering a wide-angle, ultra wide-angle and a telephoto lens for the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max.
The Pixel 4 XL sports two shooters in its square-shaped camera setup. On the rear, the Pixel 4 XL features a wide-angle shooter and a telephoto lens, according to the leaks.
With all this in mind, which design do you prefer?
