News
PREVIOUS|

Google Pixel 4 XL vs iPhone 11 series: Which square-shaped camera is better?

Sep 13, 2019

7:03 AM EDT

0 comments

Now that we’ve seen the iPhone 11 series as well learned nearly everything about the Pixel 4 XL courtesy of a neverending stream of leaks, we have a question: which square-shaped camera is better?

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Apple’s iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max all feature a square-shaped camera bump. With the iPhone 11, the bump houses two shooters, whereas the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max features three shooters. Each camera has its specific function, offering a wide-angle, ultra wide-angle and a telephoto lens for the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max.

The Pixel 4 XL sports two shooters in its square-shaped camera setup. On the rear, the Pixel 4 XL features a wide-angle shooter and a telephoto lens, according to the leaks.

With all this in mind, which design do you prefer?

Let us know in the comments below.

Related Articles

News

Sep 11, 2019

8:12 PM EDT

Apple hides easter egg in iPhone 11 YouTube video ‘for the hard core fans’

News

Sep 11, 2019

5:55 PM EDT

Apple lowers price of 1TB iPad Pro by up to $300 in Canada

News

Jul 22, 2019

10:16 AM EDT

Pixel 4 screen protector leak hints at hand gesture control chip

News

Jul 13, 2019

10:09 AM EDT

Here are the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Huawei Mate 30 Pro and Pixel 4 XL leaks from last week

Comments