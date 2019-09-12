Google Play Store on Android’s dark mode coming soon

It seems like Google is on the verge of rolling out a dark mode for the Play Store on Android.
A dark version of the Play Store has been spotted by Mishaal Rahman the editor-in-chief of XDA Developers, who had it on his Pixel 2.
There haven’t been any other users that we could find with the darker Play Store interface, but since it looks so robust in Rahman’s screenshots it seems likely that it’s going to arrive sometime in the near future. The app uses the same ultra dark grey background to replace the wide expanse of white-space in the current Play Store UI.
Google added a system-wide dark them theme to Android 10, and when it did, it mentioned that its first-party apps would get the update shortly.
Once the Play Store gets an official update then Google will only have a few apps left to update with the shadowy theme.
Here is a list of apps yet to receive the night theme:
- Google Home
- Google Duo
- Gmail (In progress)
- The Google app
- Google Assistant
- Find My Device
- Google Podcasts
Source: XDA Developers
