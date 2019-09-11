Apple lowers price of 1TB iPad Pro by up to $300 in Canada

Apple may not have mentioned this during its iPhone 11 event on Tuesday, but it’s dropped the prices the 1TB iPad Pro size.
This is a follow-up to Apple beginning to sell refurbished iPad Pros.
When Apple launched the new iPad Pro in 2018, it priced the Wi-Fi only models accordingly:
11-inch
- 64GB – $999 CAD
- 256GB – $1,199
- 512GB – $1,449
- 1TB – $1,949
12.9-inch
- 64GB – $1,249 CAD
- 256GB – $1,449
- 512GB – $1,699
- 1TB – $2,199
The Models with both Wi-Fi and Cellular connectivity cost $200 more.
Now, after September 10th, the prices of the 1TB models have been dropped by $300 in the case of the 11-inch model and $250 for the 12.9-inch. The new prices are listed below.
11-inch
- 1TB – $1,649
12.9-inch
- 1TB – $1,949
Source: Apple
