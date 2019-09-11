News
PREVIOUS

Apple lowers price of 1TB iPad Pro by up to $300 in Canada

Sadly, it's only the 1TB option

Sep 11, 2019

5:55 PM EDT

0 comments

iPad Pro Apple Pencil

Apple may not have mentioned this during its iPhone 11 event on Tuesday, but it’s dropped the prices the 1TB iPad Pro size.

This is a follow-up to Apple beginning to sell refurbished iPad Pros. 

When Apple launched the new iPad Pro in 2018, it priced the Wi-Fi only models accordingly:

11-inch

  • 64GB – $999 CAD
  • 256GB – $1,199
  • 512GB – $1,449
  • 1TB – $1,949

12.9-inch

  • 64GB – $1,249 CAD
  • 256GB – $1,449
  • 512GB – $1,699
  • 1TB – $2,199

The Models with both Wi-Fi and Cellular connectivity cost $200 more.

Now, after September 10th, the prices of the 1TB models have been dropped by $300 in the case of the 11-inch model and $250 for the 12.9-inch. The new prices are listed below.

11-inch

  • 1TB – $1,649

12.9-inch

  • 1TB – $1,949

Source: Apple

Related Articles

Reviews

Sep 11, 2019

12:33 AM EDT

iPhone 11 Hands-on: The one to buy

News

Sep 9, 2019

5:24 PM EDT

Apple selling refurbished 11-inch 2018 iPad Pro in Canada

News

Sep 11, 2019

4:44 PM EDT

Apple bringing multi-user support, Handoff and more to the HomePod this fall

News

Aug 10, 2019

11:58 AM EDT

iPhone 11 may get ‘Pro’ moniker, 2019 iPad Pro might have triple camera setup

Comments