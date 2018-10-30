iPad Pro, Macbook Air, Mac mini Canadian pricing and availability

Apple has finally revealed its latest line of iPad Pro tablets, MacBook Air laptops and Mac mini desktops.
Alongside these new devices, the Cupertino computing giant has also unveiled new Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard Folio accessories for the new iPad Pros.
Pre-orders are open today for all the devices listed below and all of the newly announced products will be available for regular purchase on November 7th, 2018.
11-inch iPad Pro: The new 64GB 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $999 CAD; the 256GB variant costs $1,199; the 512GB configuration sports a $1,449 price tag; and the 1TB model costs $1,949.
Each model comes in a Wi-Fi and cellular version that costs $200 more.
12.9-inch iPad Pro: The 64GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at $1,249 CAD; the 256GB variant costs $1,449,; the 512GB configuration sports a $1,699 price tag; and the 1TB model costs $2,199.
Similar to the 11-inch model, you can add an extra $200 for a Wi-Fi and cellular model.
To learn more about the new iPad Pros check out our article, here.
13-inch MacBook Air with Retina display: The entry-level model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD storage costs $1,499; the model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage costs $1,749; the model with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage costs $1,999; and the model with 8GB of RAM and 1.5TB of SSD storage costs $2,999.
Add an extra $240 to each storage configuration if you want 16GB of RAM instead of the 8GB variant.
To learn more about the 13-inch MacBook Air with Retina, click here.
Mac mini: Apple’s entry-level desktop computer starts as low as $999 for the model with a 3.6GHz quad-core 8th-gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD storage.
The Mac mini also tops out $5,119.00 with 2TB SSD storage, 64GB of RAM and a 3.2GHz 6-core 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor.
To learn more about the new Mac mini, click here.
The Apple Pencil will cost $169 while the Smart Keyboard Folio is set at $ 239, you can learn more about them both here.
