Apple selling refurbished 11-inch 2018 iPad Pro in Canada

You can get an iPad Pro for about $50 off now

Sep 9, 2019

5:24 PM EDT

Apple’s online-only refurbished store in Canada is selling the 11-inch version of the 2018 iPad Pro in Canada.

The 11-inch models start at $849 CAD for the 64GB Wi-Fi model and range up to $1,819 for the 1TB model with Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity.

Apple has a few other models on sale as well in both Space Gray and Silver colour variants.

If you wanted to grab a new iPad Pro, lowest-end costs $999, and the most expensive 11-inch model is $1,949.

If you want to snatch one of these head over to the Apple refurbished store. 

Source: Apple

