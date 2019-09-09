Apple selling refurbished 11-inch 2018 iPad Pro in Canada

Apple’s online-only refurbished store in Canada is selling the 11-inch version of the 2018 iPad Pro in Canada.
The 11-inch models start at $849 CAD for the 64GB Wi-Fi model and range up to $1,819 for the 1TB model with Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity.
Apple has a few other models on sale as well in both Space Gray and Silver colour variants.
If you wanted to grab a new iPad Pro, lowest-end costs $999, and the most expensive 11-inch model is $1,949.
If you want to snatch one of these head over to the Apple refurbished store.
Source: Apple
