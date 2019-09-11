AppleCare+ now covers AirPods and Beats in Canada, costs $39

News
Sep 11, 2019

4:50 PM EDT

AppleCare+ is coming to the Cupertino, California-based company’s headphones and earbuds, according to an updated page on its website.

Apple’s extended warranty program now covers AirPods and a variety of Beats headphones and earbuds:

  • Beats EP
  • Beats Pro
  • Beats Solo3 Wireless
  • Beats Studio3 Wireless
  • BeatsX
  • Powerbeats Pro
  • Powerbeats3 Wireless

In Canada, it costs $39 to add two years of protection to your device. AppleCare+ includes up to two incidents of accidental damage coverage, each subject to a service fee of $39 plus applicable tax. It also grants 24/7 priority access to Apple experts via chat or phone.

Additionally, AppleCare+ includes battery service if your device retains less than 80 percent of its original capacity.

To get AppleCare+, you can add it when you buy new headphones or purchase it within 60 days of getting new headphones. This can be done at an Apple Store or over the phone.

You can learn more about AppleCare+ for headphones over on Apple’s website.

