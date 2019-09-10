Dark Mode for Outlook is now available for all Android users

Dark Mode for Outlook is now available on Android for everyone.
Happy Dark Monday. 🖤
Dark mode is now 100% rolled out for both @Outlook for iOS and Android. Go get your dark on. pic.twitter.com/sPWLsqq5It
— Michael Palermiti (@MPalermiti) September 9, 2019
Microsoft started a phased rollout for Dark Mode over the past couple of months, but now the Redmond, Washington-based company confirms it’s available for all Android users.
The company initially announced Dark Mode for Office 365 and Outlook on mobile on August 28th. However, it was leaked from back in July.
The tweet was shared by Michael Palermiti head of product at Outlook for iOS.
#WindowsInsiders we have started rolling out a new feature: Battery indicator. Don't worry about your phone dying when you don't have it nearby, #YourPhone lets you check the battery status straight from your PC! pic.twitter.com/VET8HfpRkf
— Analy Otero Diaz (@AnalyMsft) September 9, 2019
Alongside Dark Mode for Office 365 and Outlook for all users, the Your Phone app received a new update.
The Windows app that lets users text through their PC now has a new battery indicator at the top right. Now you can see if your phone is dying, from your PC. This seems to only be available for Windows Insiders, however.
Source: WinCentral
