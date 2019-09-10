Apple’s next mobile operating systems are going to launch throughout September. This includes iPadOS, watchOS and iOS.
While Apple didn’t share when its new operating system is launching during its keynote, the iOS 13 preview website says it’s available on Thursday, September 19th. Apple’s official press release mention that iOS 13.1 is coming out on September 30th.
iPadOS will be available on Monday, September 30th according to its preview website.
watchOS 6 is dropping on September 19th for the Apple Watch Series 3 and newer. Older Apple Watch models will get the new OS later in the fall.
Apple has yet to share specific dates for macOS Catalina; all we know is that it’s available in October.
iPadOS is available on the following devices.
Apple has noted that the iPhone 5S, iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus will not receive the iOS 13 update. In addition, the iPad Air, iPad Mini 2 and iPad Mini 3 are also not slated for the new iPadOS.
