Koodo offering $100 off Galaxy S10e in flash sale

Telus-owned Koodo is offering $100 off the Samsung Galaxy S10e in an online flash sale.
The discount is redeemable with any of the carriers two-year Tab plans, so you’ll be locked into a two-year contract if you take advantage of it.
Thanks to Koodo’s new rules if you leave the Tab within the two years you’ll be charged for the $100 discount you got when you purchased the phone.
The cost of the phone with the discount on a two year Tab is as follows:
- Tab Extra Large – $0 upfront – $29 extra per month
- Tab Large – $200 upfront – $20 extra per month
- Tab Medium – $320 upfront – $15 extra per month
- Tab Small – $440 upfront – $10 extra per month
You can buy the phone in either ‘Prism Black’ or ‘Prism White.’
While Koodo isn’t holding any other flash sales, it’s offering discounts on a few other phones including Google, Samsung, Huawei and LG.
Source: Koodo
