Koodo offering $100 off Galaxy S10e in flash sale

There are some sales at Koodo as well

Sep 5, 2019

5:04 PM EDT

Telus-owned Koodo is offering $100 off the Samsung Galaxy S10e in an online flash sale.

The discount is redeemable with any of the carriers two-year Tab plans, so you’ll be locked into a two-year contract if you take advantage of it.

Thanks to Koodo’s new rules if you leave the Tab within the two years you’ll be charged for the $100 discount you got when you purchased the phone.

The cost of the phone with the discount on a two year Tab is as follows:

  • Tab Extra Large – $0 upfront – $29 extra per month
  • Tab Large – $200 upfront – $20 extra per month
  • Tab Medium – $320 upfront – $15 extra per month
  • Tab Small – $440 upfront – $10 extra per month

You can buy the phone in either ‘Prism Black’ or ‘Prism White.’

While Koodo isn’t holding any other flash sales, it’s offering discounts on a few other phones including Google, Samsung, Huawei and LG.

Source: Koodo

