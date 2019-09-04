Learn how to manage business finances in QuickBooks with this 7-course bundle

Running a business on your own is difficult, but possible. However, once your business expands and serves more customers, everything from shipping to customer service will divide your time. In fact, managing your business’s finances alone is its own monumental task, which is why accounting software like QuickBooks is necessary. If you run a small-to-medium sized business, or if you’re an accountant for one, you need this $38.75 QuickBooks bundle.
The Complete QuickBooks Guru Bundle features 7 courses on how to master both QuickBooks Pro and QuickBooks Online. If you’re new to the software, QuickBooks Pro will teach you all the fundamentals such as how to use the balance sheet, enter expenses, budget for profits and losses, and more. Furthermore, QuickBooks Personal & Business Files will teach you how to manage and differentiate between personal and business finance data. Finally, you’ll find additional courses ranging from tax tracking to processing payroll.
Every small-to-medium sized business needs a QuickBooks-certified accountant to manage its finances. You can learn how to use QuickBooks with this 7-course bundle for just $38.75 CAD [$29 USD], or 97% off.
