Waterloo-based North’s Focals now shows native Android notification actions

Aug 30, 2019

8:11 AM EDT

Waterloo, Ontario-based North has rolled out a new feature to its Focals smart glasses that allows wearers to see native Android notification actions.

Now, users can enable their Focals’ new ‘Android Notification Actions’ feature to display shortcuts that have been enabled by developers, such as delete or archive for Gmail.

Additionally, the user can now click the Loop D-pad ring to choose between responding with smart replies or voice-to-text. Smart replies offer relevant responses based on the content of the message, while dictation uses the built-in microphone to let you speak what you want to reply with.

As it stands, these features are only available for Android Focals users and are an ‘Experiment,’ according to North.

