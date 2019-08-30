OPP on ‘zero tolerance’ distracted driving blitz this long weekend

Another long weekend blitz is underway and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are once again requesting motorists to ‘Put Down The Phone.”
From August 30th to September 2nd, the OPP says it has a ‘zero tolerance’ policy to ensure drivers behind the wheel are focused on driving and not their mobile device.
“Drivers who use their cell phone or are distracted in other ways continue to endanger the lives of people of all ages who share the road with them, be it as a driver, passenger, pedestrian or cyclist,” said Alison Jevons, OPP’s acting deputy commissioner and provincial commander of traffic safety and operational support.
Distracted driving has killed 26 people already this year #PutDownThePhone https://t.co/ajmTonBERd
— Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) August 30, 2019
Distracted driving-related collisions have resulted in 26 deaths on provincial highways to-date, which is almost half of 2018 statistics.
New distracted driving laws came into effect January 1st and drivers who are caught talking, texting, dialling or emailing using a handheld device like a cell phone will be fined up to $1,000 CAD.
Additionally, they will receive a three-day license suspension and three demerit points. Drivers will also receive a fine of up to $2,000 and a seven-day license suspension along with six demerit points if caught a second time. Motorists caught more than three times will pay a fine of up to $3,000 and lose their license for 30 days.
Source: Ontario Gov’t
